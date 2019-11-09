Road deaths fall more than 50 per cent since July

There has been a sharp reduction in road deaths since the start of the second half of the year, official figures have revealed.

A total of 230 persons were killed on Jamaica’s roadways between January 1 and the end of June, the latest report published by the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport has revealed.

However, the report shows that since July 1 a total of 129 persons have died in motor vehicle crashes, a 56 per cent drop.

Some 359 persons have died on Jamaica’s roadways this year, 30 below the figure recorded for all of last year with nearly six weeks remaining in the year.

The 23 road deaths recorded last month is the lowest monthly figure recorded since the start of the year. April had the highest number with 48.

For Dr Lucien Jones, vice-chairman of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), the reduction is “encouraging.”

Dr Jones credited, among other things, the increased presence of the police Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Bureau on the roadways as well as the government’s renewed efforts to fix the traffic ticketing system.

He cited also the public education campaigns mounted by the NRSC on regular and social media.

“I believe [this] has contributed to an environment where drivers are being more careful on the roads,” he reasoned.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.