Are there any new cooperation measures or agreements in relation to clamping down on the flow of illegal guns through Jamaica’s official and unofficial ports?

That’s a good question and a tough one. it’s tough because it is really about a symptom of a much bigger issue for both Jamaica and the United States of America. That is crime and the violence associated with criminal activity. Guns and their illegal import into Jamaica are a significant problem. The USA is part of the problem and part of the solution, but the USA is not the only solution. Supply and demand for these illegal firearms exist in Jamaica and the USA, as well as regionally. We do have a wide range of USA law-enforcement agencies working to combat the illegal firearms trafficking, and not just at the main Jamaican ports. Our cooperation with the Jamaican government is very good but more can and should be done. I expect to sign several enhanced cooperative agreements in the coming months. To be honest, we must expand our cooperation, these issues are just too fundamentally important to both of our nations.

Is the United States concerned about the position China now holds in the country, and what is it doing to enhance its own standing in the island?

I hope you all had a chance to read or listen to the very powerful and accurate words that Admiral Faller shared a few days ago. It echoes our president, vice-president, secretary of state and my own statements and comments.

What often gets overlooked in discussions on trade wars, infrastructure, and more, is that very simple but important concept of shared values. The United States and Jamaica share so many of the same values: Democracy, free speech, freedom of religion, free markets, freedom of association and more. As I have said, openly and honestly, the United States did itself no favours by not being as fully engaged in the Caribbean, our beautiful “near border” region.

There was a void that we created; however, that void should not be filled by a regime of broken promises, unfair trade, theft of intellectual property, lack of basic freedoms, and more. There is a misperception that the USA expects favouritism in relationship or in the press. that is far from the truth, what we expect is a fair opportunity, transparency, and laws and regulations that are abided by.

When you think about who Jamaica’s closest, largest, most valuable partner is, I hope you think of the USA. Not the only ally and friend, but I hope you think that country that I represent is the one that Jamaica shares the most values and opportunities with.