Holness says Ja, China partnership to now focus more on trade

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says Jamaica's partnership with China will now be governed by a new strategic framework that is expected to increase trade between the two countries.

"Under the new strategic framework, the two governments have agreed to focus efforts on increasing trade, particularly to encourage more Jamaican goods and services to be exported to the Chinese market," the prime minister said in a statement from Jamaica House today.

This was the result of a series of bilateral meetings between Holness and Chinese President Xi Jingping and Premier Li Kequiang in which the terms of the cooperation between the two countries were reviewed and replaced with a new framework.

In addition to increasing trade, Jamaica's cooperation with China will now also focus on climate change resilience, education, and sport.

Holness said the process has already begun as it relates to trade with the export of live lobster into China and "we are in the process of finalising the procedures with the Chinese authorities to allow for export of frozen lobster".

“Already we have seen great interest and increased demand for Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee and Rums,” he added.

An important aspect of the prime minister’s official visit to China was to address the opening ceremony of the China International Import Exposition where JAMPRO and several Jamaican private sector companies showcased their products and services.

Holness welcomed China’s willingness to open its markets to more goods coming from Jamaica other than bauxite, as well as interest in investing in the Jamaican economy.

