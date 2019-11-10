How do iQuit living in fear?

We are close to the end of another year, and more significantly, another decade. This is the best time to kick some destructive habits to the curb and enter 2020 ready to take on all that God has in store. One of the destructive habits that we have to leave behind is fear – unhealthy and ungodly fear that paralyses us and keeps us from the life of victory that God has in store for us. For those of us who have been plagued by fear, we know how destructive it can be. Fear stifles us, steals peace, and can sicken us. Fear is a roadblock to God’s plans that can lead to other destructive habits and ungodly behaviour, which affects our intimacy with God.

So the question then is, How do I quit living in fear?

1. Remember that fear is just faith in the wrong things.

Fear is placing faith in the ‘What ifs’ of life. It is a preoccupation with negative possibilities. But just as we can put our faith in that, we can shift that faith to God and His promises. In Psalm 56, David is being threatened and hunted by King Saul and his armies. He has every reason to become preoccupied with what could happen if Saul catches him. But instead of focusing on that, David has a different response. “ Whenever I am afraid, I will trust in You ... In God I have put my trust; I will not fear. What can flesh do to me?” (Psalm 56:3-4 NKJV). David acknowledges that faith in God is the counter to fear.

2. Acknowledge the fear by name.

To defeat fear we must acknowledge that it is there. We cannot lie to ourselves or pretend it away. Quitting fear requires admitting fear. So be specific. Name your fear because to conquer something, you need to know what it is. Doctors spend time on diagnosing so they can treat the right thing. If you can name it, you can tame it. So, What is your greatest fear? Be as detailed as possible.

3. Seek God until He takes away the fear.

As we saw with David, living free of fear means trusting in God and turning away from faith in the ‘what if’. We have to place our faith in God and trust Him to take care of the fear. Let’s even go a step further and seek until we find the peace that He promises. Psalm 34:4 NIV says, “I sought the Lord, and He answered me; He delivered me from all my fears.”

John Wesley once said: “I have never known more than 15 minutes of fear. Whenever I feel fearful emotions overtaking me, I just close my eyes and thank God that He is still on the throne reigning over everything, and I take comfort in His control over the affairs of my life.” You can do the same thing. Whenever you start to feel fear, just close your eyes, focus on God, and watch Him come between you and your fear. As you seek Him – in His Word, in prayer, and in community with others – watch Him help you to overcome it.

And even if our worst fear comes to pass, ultimately, if we choose to trust God, the worst that could happen is not that bad after all. David asked, what can man do to me, and so should we. In Christ we have eternal life, and that means that even the worst thing that man could do would still not take away the greatest thing that God has done! When we live in this place of trust, truth, and total surrender, we will be victorious over fear!