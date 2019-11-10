Jamaica honours world war veterans in Remembrance Day Service

Veterans of World War I and II were remembered at a special church service held today at the Garrison Church of the Ascension, Up Park Camp in Kingston.

“Lest we forget” was the theme of the sermon delivered by Lt Col. Rev. Denston Smalling, who urged Jamaicans to live a life of peace.

“As we pray for continued peace in these times, may I ask that we all commit ourselves to so live, that peace may freely reign within our lives, within our homes and consequently within our community and in our country,” Smalling charged.

With World War II ending 75 years ago, the number of veterans continue to dwindle.

“It is exceedingly important to keep Remembrance Day going. Even in an era when world wars of the early twentieth century are no longer a living memory for anyone,” he said.

Smalling also used the opportunity to express appreciation for the decades of unbroken peace that has been experienced in Jamaica and for the willingness to serve.

“Let us be thankful for the men and women who signed up for military duty, giving up their own freedom and risking their own bodies and their sanity to protect friends, loved ones and Jamaica land we love from being overrun by the continued brutality of the generate and decadent humanity,” he said.

The canon was on blast for an hour after the service’s commencement to observe two minutes of silence.

Six wreaths bearing poppies along the circular perimeter were laid on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, Jamaica Regiment, Maritime Air and Cyber Command, Support Brigade, Caribbean Military Academy and the Jamaica National Reserve.

The service was attended by members of the various ranks in the Jamaica Defence Force and was held concurrently with a Parade at the National Heroes Park.

Wreaths were also laid at the Heroes Park Cenotaph to honour the memory of those who died.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.