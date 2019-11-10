Wolmer’s teachers embark on Atlanta IT fact-finding mission

A delegation from the Wolmer’s Group of Schools recently embarked on an information technology (IT) fact-finding mission as it seeks to boost its teaching capabilities going forward.

The delegation included six members of the teaching leadership at Wolmer’s three schools and was organised by Wolmer’s Old Boys Douglas Orane and Lincoln Stupart.

Among the teachers who took part were Dwight Pennycooke and Colleen Montague, principals of the Wolmer’s Boys and Girls schools, respectively.

According to Stupart, the move was geared towards preparing the teachers for a major information technology upgrade that is set to come on stream at all three schools in a matter of weeks.

“We are going to have the fastest connectivity of any high school on the island. We have just signed a deal with F low which is going to see us (the group of schools) being able to educate our students in a First-World manner,” Stupart told The Sunday Gleaner.

Stupart, an Atlanta-based enterprise account executive, has been the driving force behind an IT project that has seen desktop computers and other IT-related equipment being installed at the schools in the IT makeover drive.

“We expect the connectivity to come on stream by the end of this school term,” Stupart said.

The delegation visited 11 schools – the General Ray Davis Middle School; Lorraine Elementary School; Heritage High School; North Gwinnett Middle School; Corley Elementary School; Gwinnett School of Math, Science & Technology (STEM); Paul Duke STEM High School; McClure School Health Science High School; Dekalb High School of Technology South, Barack H. Obama Elementary Magnet School of Technology, and Ronald E. McNair High School.

They were given pep talks on the topics of teacher training, advanced STEM curriculum, technology infrastructure and life cycle, grants and sponsorships, student groups and extracurricular projects, technology in the classroom, continuous learning outside the classroom, document management, electronic testing, and machine shops.

karyl.walker@gleanerjm.com