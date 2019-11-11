Clarendon man implicated in home invasion charged

A 22-year-old man has been charged for the shooting death of a woman and the injury of a child during a home invasion almost two years ago.

Khamali Dennis, otherwise called ‘LaLa’, unemployed of Gayle district in Clarendon, is charged with murder, wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

The police report that Dennis was implicated in the November 30, 2017 murder of 29-year-old Jodian Harvey, otherwise called ‘Shasha’, and the shooting injury of another girl child, both of the mentioned community.

It is reported that about 10:20 p.m. they were at home when men kicked open the door to their house and opened gunfire.

Harvey was pronounced dead after the incident.

The police say Dennis was brought to investigators by his attorney-at-law on Saturday, November 2 and he was later charged on Wednesday, November 6.

A court date is to be set.

