Court grants Tesha Miller’s application to poll jury

Nickoy Wilson, Gleaner Writer

A High Court judge this morning granted an application by reputed leader of the Spanish Town-based Clansman Gang, Tesha Miller, for the polling of the jury as he faces charges of accessory before and after the fact to murder.

There was no objection from the prosecution.

Attorney-at-law Bert Samuels, who is presenting Miller, said the application became necessary due to adverse publicity during preliminary hearings.

“What we are complaining about, and the Court has agreed that they will poll the jury, and that suggests to me that the Court is aware of the adverse publicity and we are grateful that the application was granted for polling this morning.”

Samuels said the application was made pursuant to Section 33 of the Jury Act, which gives a defendant in a criminal trial the option to ask the court for the jury to be polled.

In April, Miller filed a lawsuit against Television Jamaica for defamation and for vindicatory damages for breaches of his constitutional right to a fair hearing as guaranteed under the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms.

He is claiming that in a March 19, 2019, broadcast, he was falsely, wrongfully and maliciously characterised, thereby causing loss, damage and injury to him.

The reputed gang leader was last year charged with accessory before and after the fact in relation to the murder of then managing director of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company, Douglas Chambers, at the company's complex in Spanish Town, St Catherine on April 27, 2008.

The trial, which was set to begin today, has been postponed until Wednesday to facilitate the completion of another matter in the same courtroom.

