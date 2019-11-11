Huawei welcomes holness - Former Bellevue SMO warns against adopting failed models from overseas

Prime Minister Andrew Holness was recently given a tour of Huawei Technology’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China. He was joined on the official visit by his wife and Member of Parliament Juliet Holness; Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Kamina Johnson-Smith and a number of Jamaican and Chinese Huawei delegates. The Jamaican delegation was taken through the core operations at the company’s nerve centre from which worldwide operations are hinged. Holness was impressed with Huawei’s ingenuity and the level of new and developing technologies on display.