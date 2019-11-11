Illegal gun and ammunition seized in Rockfort

The police are reporting the seizure of a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm cartridges was seized by the Police in Rockfort, east Kingston on Saturday.

The Elleston Road Police report that about 7:55 p.m. a team conducted an operation in the area when a man was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted, searched and the firearm along with the ammunition taken from his waistband.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

