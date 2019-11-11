Mayor bats for SOE despite escalating murders

Western Bureau:

Unlike some residents in the western city, Montego Bay Mayor Homer Davis is expressing ­confidence in the capacity of the ongoing state of emergency (SOE) in the parish to blunt the lawlessness which has claimed 128 lives since the start of the year.

Within recent weeks, there has been a spike in murders, ­prompting some residents to ­question the effectiveness of the SOE in regard to neutralising gangsters and ­taking their illegal weapons off the street. However, the mayor said that while he is ­concerned, he has faith in the security forces.

“We have had four persons who were shot and killed over a very short space of time, but even though I’m concerned, I’m even more hopeful that the police and the military are aware of some of these violence producers and that they’ll be doing all that’s ­necessary to bring them to justice,” said Davis, in an interview with reporters, ­following last Wednesday night’s launch of the 2019 Mayor’s Christmas Treat in Montego Bay.

“I’ve heard comments about things not working (regarding the SOE), but I’m not going to throw up my hands, because I know the police are strategising. I have confidence that our security forces are working very hard and very smart,” added Davis.

CONCERNING EVENTS

The mayor’s vote of confidence in the security forces comes sharply on the heels of three ­incidents which have generated significant concern.

Last Wednesday, Mt Salem, which is considered the parish’s safest community as a result of the success of its zone of special operation (ZOSO), recorded a rare murder when 37-year-old higgler Ricardo ‘Al’ Forbes was shot dead moments after dropping off his daughter at the Cornwall Gardens Basic School in the community.

Prior to that incident, on November 2, a lone gunman shot and killed 35-year-old taxi ­operator Damion Conroy Bogle at a gas ­station on Barnett Street. Minutes later, 28-year-old Shawn Lawrence, the son of retired policeman Clive ‘Karate Georgie’ Lawrence, was shot on Hart Street. He ­subsequently died at hospital.

On the night of November 3, gunmen shot and killed Okeith Vincent of Lambs River, Westmoreland, as he sat in a car in Farm Heights.

Instead of despairing, Davis is urging residents to cooperate with the security forces in their bid to stem the bloodletting.

“Community members need to have a secure space in their communities, but to achieve that, they’ll have to cooperate with our security forces. Let us not dilute the efforts of our security forces,” Davis said.