St Ann teen charged with murder

A 17-year-old boy of Bellfield district, Runaway Bay in St Ann has been charged with murder.

The Runaway Bay Police report that about 8:50 a.m. on Friday, 19-year-old Okar Campbell was among of group of persons who went to pick ackees in the community.

An argument reportedly developed between Campbell and the teen and the teenager allegedly stabbed Campbell in the upper body.

Campbell was pronounced dead at hospital.

The teen as later held and subsequently charged.

A court date is to be set.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.