6,114 suspected dengue cases, 44 deaths since 2019 - Tufton

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, today told parliament that since 2019, there have been 10,559 notifications of dengue cases in Jamaica.

Of that number, 6,114 have been classified as suspected, presumed or confirmed as at November 7.

Tufton said that there have been 44 deaths, adding that people aged five to 14 years old represent the group with the highest number of deaths.

He pointed out that the Ministry’s blood transfusion service is challenged to keep up with the demand for blood platelets to treat the serious/severe dengue cases.

The Blood Bank, he said, will continue its drive to increase its blood supply and Tufton appealed to members of the public, who are able to, to donate blood.

Additionally, Tufton disclosed that the Cabinet has approved $1 billion over the next three months to enhance the existing vector control programme.

He indicated that an estimated $581 million have been spent on the country’s dengue response, including.

Of the $1 billion in new money, $469 million will be to buy vehicles, foggers, tablets for water treatment, and to pay vector control workers.

Opposition Spokesman on Health Dr Morais Guy told Tufton that the government has acted too late in the dengue fight.

MOH dengue programme to date

* Increasing temporary Vector Control Workers to 1,000.

* Providing J$60M to NSWMA for solid waste removal.

* Expanding the Fogging Programme in high-risk communities

* Allocating approximately J$320M to Municipal Corporation and MPs for vector control activities in communities.

* Public Education campaign in all forms of media.​

* Increased Clinic Hours in some health centres from 3pm to 8pm

* Provided free treatment for children under 12 years at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

* Activated emergency operation centres at the Ministry and in all parishes

* Reviewed and updated all clinical protocols for dengue and distributed them to private and public doctors.

* Hosted clinical sessions with private and public doctors for treatment of dengue cases.

* Received technical support from PAHO.

$1 Billion additional expenditure

* Ministry of Local Government and Community Development – to mobilise the local boards of health, as part of the coordination at the parish level.

* Social Development Commission – to undertake community activation sessions for high-risk communities to include community meetings and town hall sessions.

* National Solid Waste Management Authority – to expand the removal of solid waste, especially bulky waste from communities.

* Ministry of Education, Youth & Information – to mobilise schools to undertake Dengue sensitisation sessions;

* Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fisheries – mobilise RADA extension officers to engage farmers on proper water storage techniques and for them to undertake breeding site eradication strategies.

*National Works Agency – to undertake drain cleaning programmes and bushing activities to reduce mosquito breeding sites, especially in communities with high indices.​

* Approval of the emergency procurement of 35 vector control vehicles and mounted foggers.

* The planning and execution of a National Mosquito Eradication Day in conjunction with the National Labour Day Secretariat in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

* Approval for the extension of the 1000 temporary Vector Control Programme to at least six months after the outbreak has been declared at an end.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.