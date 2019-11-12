Arthur Miller: Creating unique pieces for the home

For years, Arthur Miller watched his father make furniture at their St Thomas home, but he felt as if there was more potential in the industry, so he picked up the mantle and has been making strides.

Miller is the current managing director of Myriad Edges, a soon-to-be five-year-old small business, where unique furniture can be found.

“Things weren’t really working out in St Thomas – location wise and customer base, so I took the leap of faith and came into Kingston, and I got this location, where I have been for the past four months,” Miller disclosed, “The location is very good; [the] possibilities are endless being right here. And with the redevelopment of downtown, I hope to be a part of that upward movement.”

Miller explained that it has been very hard for a young person to start a business, but stated that being in the environment of other business people has really helped him. He pays homage, also, to the Jamaica Business Development Corporation and the expositions that are held yearly, where he has been able to show off what is being created in the factory.

VISUAL IDENTITY

He told The Gleaner that with his degree in visual communication from the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performance Arts, he created the graphics for Myriad Edges before he physically started the business.

“The urge to create a visual composition of what my father had started; doing the website, doing the logo, doing all the visual identity that would make the business no less than an Ashley’s, Courts or IKEA in terms of the visual look,” Miller stated, “It was now to bring everything together in terms of the other components of the business; getting a factory space, making things, employing persons.”

Miller said he stands out from the crowd by offering high-quality products.

“I differentiate myself in the marketplace by offering high-quality products at a reasonable price for the regular person out on the road. They can come in and talk to me, and I am able to tailor certain furniture pieces they can afford,” he shared, “I hope that we can reach that level where we can offer things on hirer purchase, but right now, you make a 50 per cent deposit on any piece. Along the way, you are given updates while assembling it, and after it is delivered, the other 50 per cent is paid.”

To make up for the lack of a higher-purchase option, Miller promises flexibility in terms of delivery on personalisation, quality, durability and one-of-a kind pieces.

Miller’s hope and plans for the future is to computerise the process so there can be a faster turnaround time, as he has only two people from the community working with him currently. He also hopes to open a showroom by summer of 2020 at his downtown location.

vanessa.james@gleanerjm.com