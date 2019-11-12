Find your way back from crime – Walker

WESTERN BUREAU:

While condemning Jamaica’s chronic criminality, including last Wednesday’s rape of a senior citizen in St Ann, Dr Meric Walker, secretary of the Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, gave assurance that there is hope for criminals who will turn from their illicit and violent activities.

Walker voiced the assurance while addressing the second annual security forces and youth mentorship prayer breakfast at the West Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists in Montego Bay, St James, last week. He was speaking on behalf of Jamaica Union President, Pastor Everett Brown.

“Many criminals, the perpetrators of crime and violence, believe that they are hated by the Church, and some believe that they have gone too far. But the Church is saying to you today that we hate the violence, we hate the crime, but we love you, and you can find your way back,” said Walker.

In speaking to Jamaica’s rampant crime problem, Walker made special mention of the brutal rape of a 93-year-old resident at her home in Keith district, St Ann, on Wednesday. The woman was taken to the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital for treatment following the attack.

“For us at the Jamaica Union, crime is a chronic reality. When we hear about a 93-year-old lady being raped and who is now in hospital, and when you hear about our children being abused sexually, it has reached chronic proportions, and we as a church must stand as never before,” said Walker.

“It’s a chronic reality of inhumanity to man. But where there is life, there is hope, and we challenge those who are involved in crime and violence to find the way back,” Walker added.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Radgh Mason, the Jamaica Regiment brigade commander in the Jamaica Defence Force, told the prayer breakfast that the nation’s perpetual “anti-informer” culture must be stopped in order to quell crime and violence.

“The perpetrators of crime and violence need to be confronted and reported. We need to stop fearing the ‘anti-informer’ culture, and we need to break the back of it and cause persons who have blood on their hands to be brought to justice,” said Mason.