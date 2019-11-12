HRMAJ Conference kicks off tomorrow

Human Resource management professionals, people managers, CEOs and business leaders who will be attending the 39th annual HR conference.

The Human Resource Management Association of Jamaica (HRMAJ), has said participants will be learning from numerous knowledgeable and experienced experts, spanning various fields, to share insight on the conference theme – ‘SMART Organisation … Optimising Value’.

The Conference gets under way tomorrow at The Knutsford Court Hotel. Over the three days, featured speakers will each tailor their presentations around the conference’s subthemes of – ‘Smart people’; ‘Digital description’; ‘Business essentials’; ‘People analytics’; and ‘Smart leadership’.

Keynote speaker on the opening day of the conference is Marcus McChristian, management officer, US Embassy in Kingston, who will be addressing the topic of ‘SMART leadership’.

Practical solutions

President of HRMAJ, Karl Williams, said that he is excited and looking forward to another great conference, rich with information and practical solutions that will be beneficial to HR professionals, as the industry continues to evolve and the workplace becomes even more dynamic.

“Now, more than ever, it is important for HR professionals to transform the HR landscape, focusing on building and strengthening SMART organisations and optimising value in all areas – people, technology, systems – as we continue to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of the industry”, Williams said.

Other major highlights for the conference will include the announcement of the HRMAJ Member of the Year, the HR Innovation award, and the presentation of the HRMAJ tertiary bursary.