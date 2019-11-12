Lacovia Main Road, St Elizabeth to be closed

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that a section of the Lacovia main road in St Elizabeth will be closed in the vicinity of the new Lacovia Bridge for four hours this Wednesday, November 13.

The road closure is to facilitate the removal a tree that is posing a risk to the roadway and motorists.

The road will be closed between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. during which time motorists travelling from the direction of Black River towards Santa Cruz will be rerouted onto the Old bridge Road, exiting at the intersection with the road to Mountainside.

The reverse will obtain for motorists travelling from the direction of Santa Cruz towards Black River.

Road users are advised to continue to obey the instructions of the flagmen and traffic signs.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.