MPs pay tributes to late former parliamentarians

There is a changing of the guard in the society.

That's the view of Prime Minister Andrew Holness as he reflected today on the passing of at least 10 parliamentarians since the start of the year.

He paid tribute to the latest two who both died on Sunday - the Jamaica Labour Party's Douglas Vaz and the People's National Party's Wendell 'Bull Bull" Stewart.

"We are doing these tributes too often," Holness said, while bemoaning the number of political representatives who have died this year.

"We in this select body have a duty to ensure that the memory of those who have served us well - that that memory is preserved."

In his tribute to Vaz, the prime minister observed that the late JLP stalwart was among a group of Jamaicans who felt that if they did not enter the political arena between 1976 and 1980 the country would have gone in a particular direction.

This was during a period when some Jamaicans felt that then prime minister Michael Manley's close ties with the late Cuban leader, Fidel Castro, would eventually lead the country into communism.

Holness argued that despite being a good friend of Manley, the JLP's Vaz chose to enter the political arena on the side of the JLP.

In his tribute to Stewart, Holness described him as a "humble and quiet man".

"He conducted himself with the highest level of integrity and decency."

In paying tribute to his father, Daryl Vaz, Member of Parliament for Portland West, described him as a "true loyal, courageous, patriotic Jamaican."

He disclosed that his father had no intention of entering representational politics, noting that he was a successful businessman

Vaz told his colleagues that his father relinquished his position as President of the Jamaica Manufacturers Association in 1976 and joined the JLP following the declaration of a state of emergency by the then Manley administration.

In his tribute, Leader of Government Business in the House Karl Samuda said that Vaz, a four-term MP, has left a "legacy of decency, patriotism and an endless caring for the ordinary Jamaican".

Samuda said that Vaz, who served as MP for St Andrew North Central and was a former minister of industry and commerce in the 1980s, was never

abusive to anyone regardless of their point of view.

"He always sought the high road," said Samuda.

In his remarks, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett called Vaz a "truly outstanding colleague".

He said that the late industry and commerce minister helped to build out the garment industry in the 1980s under the 807 programme which created up to 40,000 jobs.

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang said that Vaz was a national leader and a true pioneer in the field of industry

Leader of the Opposition Peter Phillips hailed both Vaz and Stewart for their contributions to the country.

"They never lost the fire of patriotic service."

He said Stewart was part of a generation of young Jamaicans who were affected positively by the PNP's victory in 1972, led by Manley.

"Even when the search for career took him overseas he never lost his commitment for Jamaica," said Phillips, noting that Stewart returned to offer his service to North Trelawny.

Stewart was a one-term MP who served from 1997 to 2002.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.