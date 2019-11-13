Amaterra Group inks deal for first all-inclusive Marriott hotel in Jamaica

The Amaterra Group has signed a deal with Marriott International for the first all-inclusive Marriott resort in the Caribbean to be constructed in Jamaica.

The 800-room hotel is to be built in Trelawny with completion set for 2022.

Amaterra’s Keith and Paula Russell and Marriott’s Laurent de Kousemaeker signed the deal on Wednesday afternoon at the Hard Rock Café in Montego Bay, St James.

This is the third Marriott hotel to be built in Jamaica.

The other two are located in New Kingston.

