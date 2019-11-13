Bashco store in Kingston robbed

The police are probing a major robbery at the Bashco store on Orange Street in Kingston.

The robbery happened sometime between last night and this morning.

Reports are that the intruders made off with millions in cash and merchandise however Omar Azan, Marketing and Public Relations Manager at Bashco, declined to give a figure saying the matter is still under investigation.

“We are still evaluating what was taken and what was damaged,” Azan told The Gleaner.

The police told our news team that the perpetrators entered the building through the roof, adding that investigators are still examining evidence including CCTV footage.

“It’s a big store, a big building, is a whole heap of stuff and we have to go through it,” said Azan.

The store has since been reopened to the public.

The robbery is the latest in what appears to be a series of break-ins as some business operators in the capital say that they are being plagued by burglars who are seemingly outmatching the police.

Last week, the police high command announced that there would be heightened presence in a number of public spaces including in downtown Kingston with the approach of the Christmas season.

