BOJ offers US$30 million to forex market

Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) this morning intervened in the foreign exchange market with an offer of US$30 million to be sold to authorized dealers and large cambios.

This follows yesterday’s intervention of US$40 million which was sold at a weighted average rate of $142.38.

The BOJ says the interventions are intended to address temporary demand and supply imbalances in the market.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.