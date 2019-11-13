Driver of garbage truck that killed Clan Carthy student charged

The driver of the garbage truck that overturned killing Clan Carthy Primary School Student, Benjamin Bair, has been charged with manslaughter.

He is 52-year-old Alten Brooks of 9 Miles Bull Bay, St Andrew.

The police say he will appear in the Home Circuit Court on Friday.

Bair died after the truck, which was at his school to collect garbage, moved off without the driver inside, slammed into a parked taxi and then overturned crushing him.

The incident left the school community and the wider public saddened.

The government has since announced that it will be instituting new policies for the collection of garbage on school compounds.

