Electrical fire put out at University Hospital of the West Indies

Eighteen patients had to be evacuated from a medical ward at the University Hospital of the West Indies today following an electrical fire.

The Jamaica Fire Brigade says the fire was quickly contained.

In the meantime, the hospital's management says there were no injuries.

Firefighters and hospital staff are assessing the damage.

