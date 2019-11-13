Errol Johnson creates history as first cadet brigadier

WESTERN BUREAU:

Veteran educator and commandant of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF), Errol Johnson, recently created history when he became the first person to serve as a brigadier in the 75-year-old organisation which is divided into seven battalions across the island, in addition to its headquarters in St Andrew.

Johnson, who has served as a school principal for over 20 years, was elevated to the lofty position on Sunday during the JCCF’s 75th-anniversary closing parade and medal presentation at the Montego Bay Sports Complex in St James.

His new rank was conferred on him by Lieutenant General Rocky Meade, chief of defence staff of the Jamaica Defence Force, who chairs the awards committee of the JCCF, Johnson’s promotion was unanimously recommended.

“Brigadier Johnson is well deserving of this promotion, not only because of the growth of the cadet force, which is entitled to such a rank, but because Brigadier Johnson himself has performed in a way to earn this distinction,” said Meade.

Johnson, who is also the custos of St Mary, prides his climb to his current position as the end product of the good values and attitudes that were instilled in him as a youngster at Preston Hill Primary School in St Mary, and later at Clarendon College.

“At Clarendon College, I actively participated in co-curricular activities to include cadet and cricket,” said Johnson. “I maintained a high level of discipline, which propelled me to become a sergeant major for the cadet unit as well as the head boy for the school.”

Subsequent to his time at Clarendon College, Johnson earned a Bachelor of Science degree (First Class Honours) in chemistry from the University of Rajasthan, India, where he went on scholarship. He then pursued further studies at The University of the West Indies, Mona, where he obtained a Master’s in Education (Psychology) and a diploma in education.

Over the years, he has received many awards for his meritorious services, among them the Prime Minister’s Medal of Appreciation for service to education, the LASCO Principal of the Year award for 2011/12, The Jamaica Teachers’ Association Golden Torch Award, Caribbean Cadet Force Medal for efficient service to the Caribbean Cadet Forces, Jamaica Combined Cadet Force Medal for long, efficient and meritorious service to the force, and the Commandant’s Commendation Medal.