Ex-cop wanted by police for attempted murder

Thirty-three-year-old Mowanda Pryce of Content district, Bog Walk in St Catherine, who is a former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force has been listed as wanted.

The police say Pryce is wanted for attempted murder.

Pryce is being asked to turn himself in to the Inspectorate and Professional Oversight Bureau in St Andrew midday Thursday, November 14.

In addition, anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are being reminded that it is an offence to harbour wanted persons.

