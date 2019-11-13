Gas prices down $0.09, diesel up $2.89

Gas prices will go down by $0.09 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $129.56 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $132.39.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $2.89 per litre to sell for $136.81.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $2.46 to sell for $117.29.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $1.80 to sell for $45.47, while butane will move up by $3.06 to sell for $52.46 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

