Grange elected VP of UNESCO General Conference

Culture Minister, Olivia Grange, has been elected a Vice-President of the 40th Session of the UNESCO General Conference which is underway in Paris, France.

The General Conference, which happens every two years, brings together the 193 members of UNESCO to decide on the policies and work of the organisation.

Grange was elected Vice-President in her absence.

She will leave Jamaica today to participate in the General Conference as well as the meeting of the powerful UNESCO Executive Board.

The 58-member Executive Board is responsible for the overall management of UNESCO.

Jamaica is serving the Board on a 4-year term, which will end in 2021.

Grange said she was “delighted by the news” of her election as Vice President for the General Conference, adding that it is another opportunity “to serve and to ensure that the voices of countries from the Caribbean and Latin America as well as Small Island Developing States are heard and that we all benefit from UNESCO’s work.”

Grange’s election follows her just-concluded successful two-year term as Chair of the UNESCO Committee on Conventions and Recommendations; and her recent re-election as Vice Chair of the Culture Committee of the Organisation of American States.

While in Paris, Grange will also serve as a panellist at the High-Level Meeting of Ministers of Culture.

She will return to the island on November 21.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.