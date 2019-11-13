Samuda condemns fatal shooting of UTech student

Minister with responsibility for Education, Karl Samuda, has extended sadness at the killing of University of Technology (UTech) student, Kyle Patterson.

Patterson was shot and killed while walking on Wentworth Avenue in St Andrew on Monday.

“I would like to extend condolences to his family and friends as well as to the staff and students at UTech during this difficult time. Kyle had a bright future ahead of him. It is tragic that his life has been cut short in this way,” said Samuda.

Samuda condemned the killing and urged anyone with information to cooperate with the police.

