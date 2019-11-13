Solar push - Company pushing for more Jamaicans to have access to resilient solar power

Solar Buzz Jamaica is encouraging Jamaicans to invest in resilient power, noting that its long-term economic and environmental benefits are in the best interest of the country.

Speaking at a home and auto exposition held on Saturday, November 9, at the Victoria Mutual Building Society’s (VMBS) Liguanea branch, Jason Robinson, CEO, Solar Buzz Jamaica, shared with the audience his vision of providing non-traditional sources of energy to all Jamaican homes, the island’s critical infrastructure, and certain commercial properties.

FINANCIAL SAVINGS

In his presentation, Robinson focused on solar battery systems for homes, noting that resilient power for families was an underserved market that Solar Buzz was looking to grow as he looks to form partnerships with financial institutions to offer financing options for more Jamaicans to have affordable access to solar products and services.

“Resilient solar power offers families financial savings and backup power through battery storage, which is critical in a hurricane zone. These systems provide peace of mind when there are blackouts or load shedding”, Robinson said.

Expo attendees were able to consult with Solar Buzz representatives and see where they would be saving money on their electricity bills with the use of solar energy to power their homes.

“You can significantly lower your electricity bills through solar and other energy-savings products/services such as glass tinting and energy-efficient pool pumps,” Robinson said.

Robinson was part of a team of stakeholders who attended the recently held Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum in Miami, Florida. There, his team won the resiliency competition for developing a plan for Anguilla.