Two men killed during shoot-out at St Andrew cemetery

Two men are dead following a running gun battle with cops through the Chinese Cemetery in St Andrew this morning.

A third man reportedly escaped and is on the run.

Police personnel on scene told The Gleaner that the men, armed with high-powered weapons, were spotted by cops along Waltham Park Road who chased them into the cemetery, where there was a fire fight.

At the end of the exchange, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The police reported that firearms, including one Mac 11 submachine gun, were recovered.

