British man held with cocaine at airport charged

The Narcotics Police arrested and charged a British man on Tuesday at the Sangster International Airport for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and attempting to export cocaine is 29-year-old Elijah Wade of Nottingham, England

The police report that about 5:00 p.m., Wade checked in to board a flight to London when his luggage was searched and white substance resembling cocaine weighing approximately 1.65 pounds was found.

The drug has an estimated street value of $975,000.

Wade is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on Tuesday, November 19.

