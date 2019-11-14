Denbigh High School student tops region in industrial technology

Denbigh High School student Gerjon Smith is again being celebrated by his peers and academic staff at the Clarendon-based institution.

Smith, who attained nine grade one passes in this year’s sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, emerged as the region’s top industrial building technology student.

Speaking of the achievement, Smith said, “I feel very elated and satisfied because I know I’ve worked very hard in preparing for my exams. I would like to thank God for the strength and blessing He has granted me to make this milestone in life possible. Through His help, I have made my family proud.”

Noting that preparing for the external exams was not an easy task, Smith told The Gleaner, “I prepared for my exams by studying in the morning from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m., taking a 30-minute break every hour, every other day.” He added that his preparations commenced three months before the start of the examination period, focusing on one subject per day.

The lower sixth-form student shared that the idea of being named the top student for the subject seemed far-fetched and, as such, the achievement comes unexpected. “Honestly, I didn’t expect to top the region because it felt far from my reach – it was only a dream.”

Principal of Denbigh High Janice Julal said, “As a school, we are proud of Gerjon’s achievements. We have watched his growth over the years and are excited about the academic success he has experienced this year.” Julal said Smith’s achievement demonstrates that male students can excel. “Having achieved nine ones, plus topping the region in industrial building technology, sends a positive message to all male students that excellence is within their reach,” she said.

Smith and two other male students, Omarion Pusey and Kevoy Townsend of the school, were dubbed history makers of the institution, having a attained nine grade one passes each in the recently concluded CSEC examinations.