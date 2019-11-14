Health Ministry to review security protocols over Bustamante Hospital incident

The Ministry of Health & Wellness says it strongly condemns any act of violence towards members of the public health system, whether in word or action.

The Ministry says it has come to the attention that abusive language and threats have been circulating on social media in relation to the recent incident at the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

Recently, Councillor for the Trafalgar Division in South East St Andrew, Kari Douglas, and a medical doctor at the Bustamante Hospital for Children were involved in a stand-off with a which triggered a shutdown of the Accident and Emergency (A&E) unit for two hours.

READ: PNP councillor, doctor clash

Douglas took her eight-month-old son to the hospital because he was reportedly roasting with fever but was told, after triage, that his case was not deemed an emergency.

This reportedly led to a confrontation.

The Ministry says patients and visitors must balance their rights with their responsibility to act with proper decorum when accessing health services.

“I urge the public to desist from making remarks that are threatening and can incite more violence. We ask that users of the facilities conduct themselves appropriately and exercise patience especially at this time,” said Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie in a statement.

Additionally, Bisasor-McKenzie cautioned that there is increased anxiety and fear among health care workers and this has affected the morale of the staff.

“We are also keenly aware that patients, especially parents, will become anxious but we ask that they remain calm and allow the health professionals to carry out their duties, given the obviously challenging work environment. This environment will become even more challenging without the cooperation of the patients. Our aim remains to give the highest quality of this very critical service to the people of Jamaica.”

For his part, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dunstan E. Bryan, said the Ministry will be reviewing the security protocols in the public health system to ensure the patients are safe and that healthcare professionals are in a secure and enabling environment.

“The security of our patients and staff is of paramount importance,” he said.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.