HWT cabbies fined

The men charged in relation to the mowing down of two pedestrians on Eastwood Park Road in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew, on October 23 were fined a total of $110,000 in the Traffic Court on Tuesday.

Chad Ingram pleaded guilty to the charges and was fined as follows: dangerous driving - $20,000 and 14 demerit points; no PPV insurance coverage - $2,000; operating contrary to the terms of his driver’s licence - $10,000; leaving the scene of the accident - $5,000; and failing to report an accident - $5,000.

George Malcolm, the employed driver who was charged with aiding and abetting the offences, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was granted bail in the sum of $300,000 and is scheduled to return to court on January 15, 2020.

Both Ingram and Malcolm were also fined $19,000 and $49, 000, respectively, for executed warrants.

