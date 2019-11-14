Koffee to perform on Harry Styles' show in Mexico 2020

Jamaican reggae sensation Koffee has been booked by international rock artiste Harry Styles to open three of his shows in Mexico next year.

Koffee, with a catalogue of just five songs, has spent the year travelling and performing for fans in all corners of the globe.

On September 29, she will take the stage to open for the One Direction alum in Mexico at Arena Monterry in Monterrey.

She will move on to Guadalajara, Mexico on October 1 to perform at the Arena VFG, then finally on October 3 at Foro Sol in Mexico City.

Styles made the announcements via his personal social media accounts, exciting fans with extensive upcoming tour dates.

Other special guests invited to perform with the pop-turned-rock entertainer are Jenny Lewis for North American dates and King Princess for European dates.

Earlier this year, Koffee was also invited as an opening act for R&B singer, Daniel Caesar.

Still, the 19-year-old remains a headliner of her own merit.

Next month, Koffee jets off to Dubai for an appearance at Sole DXB, a lifestyle and cultural festival, where she will share the stage with colleagues Sevana and Lila Ike.

