Murder of former JUTC chairman was a contract killing, witness testifies

Nickoy Wilson, Gleaner Writer

In a startling revelation, a self-proclaimed former gang member this afternoon testified that the 2008 murder of then Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) Chairman Douglas Chamber was a contract killing.

The witness, who has been incarcerated at a maximum-security prison for the last two years on a murder conviction, said this was told to him by accused Tesha Miller.

The court has ordered that the witness’ name should not be published.

Miller is being tried for accessory before and after the fact to Chambers' murder in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

The witness, who yesterday testified that he was a member of the Spanish Town-based Clansman Gang, today told the court that on the morning of the incident he was instructed by Miller to hand over two guns to a crony named ‘Blackman’ who has now been identified as Andre Bryan.

Yesterday, the witness testified that ‘Blackman’ was ordered by Miller to carry out the killing.

According to the witness, on the day in question, he and other men stood at a stall across from the JUTC depot in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

He said while there, Bryan and another man only identified as ‘Brucky’ drove up in a motor vehicle and waited for Chambers.

The JUTC chairman, the witness said, came to the entrance of the depot where he was smoking a cigarette and Bryan and ‘Brucky’ opened fire shooting him.

The trial will continue tomorrow.

