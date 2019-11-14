Patterson named Statesman in Residence at UWI

Former Prime Minister PJ Patterson has been named Statesman in Residence by the University of the West Indies (UWI).

The creation of the new non-staff post was approved by the UWI’s Regional Finance and General Purposes Committee during a meeting last week.

The UWI says the honorary title is reserved for very distinguished and prominent regional and international retired leaders who are willing to carry out a scope of work within the university’s strategic plan.

It was noted that since his official retirement from politics, Patterson has emerged as a prominent figure in UWI alumni matters and serves as patron of the University’s Global Giving Programme—an initiative created four years ago to raise money regionally and globally for financially distressed but deserving students.

It was disclosed that Patterson donated US$100,000 to establish The PJ Patterson Endowment Fund to provide scholarships for students to spend up to a year at another UWI campus, to re-create the spirit of regional integration.

Further, the university has approved the creation of a Centre for Africa-Caribbean Advocacy and that it will be dedicated in honour of Patterson.

The centre will serve to advance strategies to strengthen and promote closer functional relations with the African Union and the declared intention to create an Africa-Brazil-Caribbean Diaspora Commission.

The UWI says Patterson, who serves as Trustee of the African Foundation, will direct the research and advocacy of the Centre, working in close collaboration with former and current presidents of African states, the African Union that has designated the diaspora the 6th region of Africa, regional private sector, relevant international organisations, and CARICOM.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.