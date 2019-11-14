Schools closed in New Delhi as air quality dips for 3rd day

NEW DELHI (AP) — Schools in India’s capital are shut on Thursday and Friday after a thick gray haze of noxious air enveloped the city for the third consecutive day, and angry residents blamed authorities for holding an annual children’s race.

Buildings and monuments were largely obscured by smog and an official health advisory urged people to avoid all physical activity outdoors.

The air quality index exceeded 460, nine times the level recommended by the World Health Organization, according to the state-run Central Pollution Control Board. In some places, the index crossed the 500 level.

Still, hundreds of children took part Thursday in the annual “Run for Children” race organised by a nonprofit group called Prayas.

Residents took to social media and blamed authorities for allowing the run after pictures were shared of children without protective masks.

The event was organised to mark the birthday of India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, which is celebrated as Children’s Day in India.

“It was a symbolic event and children didn’t run beyond 200 meters,” organiser Amod K. Kanth told The Associated Press.

Kanth said the organization had permission from the authorities and he was not directed to cancel the event.

Many decried the rising pollution levels and said the government is not doing enough.

