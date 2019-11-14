Woman charged with Reggae Girl Tarania Clarke’s murder remanded

Twenty-year-old Russelle Foster, who was charged with the murder of 23-year-old national footballer, Tarania Clarke, was remanded in custody when she appeared before the court on Wednesday.

Foster was ordered to return to court on Monday, December 9 when her case will again be mentioned.

Reports are that about 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, both women had a dispute over a cellular phone in Half Way Tree, St Andrew when a knife was used to stab Clarke, otherwise called 'Plum Plum'.

The Reggae Girl midfielder who was also the captain of the Waterhouse Football Club's women's team was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Foster was later arrested and charged.

