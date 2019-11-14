Youthlink builds relationships at Marcus Garvey Technical

The Gleaner’s Youthlink/Honey Bun tour stopped at Marcus Garvey Technical High School in St Ann’s Bay on Tuesday, bringing out scores of students from both the Mansfield and the main campuses, spanning grades seven to 13.

It was a day of fun for those students who participated, several of them winning prizes in dance competitions and other activities. But beyond the fun and excitement of the moment, the event had a marked effect on some students, as noted by vice-principal Donnette Reid.

PARTNERSHIPS

“I think that at this point it is holding the students together, some of them are building relationships based on what I’m seeing out there. I have students out there who were in some sort of conflicts, but at this time I see where they are partnering to do the activity that they are asked,” Reid explained.

The tour also set the tone for the re-entry of the Youthlink magazine into Marcus Garvey Technical as a favourite paper for students to read, the vice-principal suggested.

“I don’t think they read Youthlink a lot right now, but at one point, we used to have it here every week. But we can start on building it again, starting today,” she stated.

The team also stopped at Ocho Rios High School.