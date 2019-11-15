3 men charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

Investigators assigned to the St Andrew South Police Division arrested and charged three men for illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition on Tuesday.

They are 32-year-old Konchella Fisher, 27-year-old Nakiki Fisher and 27-year-old Micheal Binglin all of Davison Crescent, Kingston 20.

The police report that about 2:30 p.m., a premises was searched and one 9mm pistol with three 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in a shoe underneath a dresser.

The men are to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Supreme Court on Monday, December 2.

