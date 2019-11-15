Ammunition seized in Central Village, St Catherine

The police are reporting the seizure of 12 assorted rounds of ammunition at Bridge Mahon Crescent, Central Village, St Catherine on Thursday.

The seized ammunition are: five 12 gauge cartridges, six .380 cartridges and one 5.56 cartridge

The Portmore Police are that 9:00 a.m. an operation was carried out in the area when one man was searched and the ammunition seized.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

