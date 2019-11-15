Carib Cement donates playing field to Constant Spring Primary and Junior High

Students at the Constant Spring Primary and Junior High School now have a new and improved playing field, following recent renovations to the existing structure of just under $3 million by Carib Cement Limited.

The 2,000-square-metre playfield that includes a 50-metre, four-lane, concrete running track is now enclosed by a modern chain-link fence designed to protect the students from a nearby ravine.

The playing field can now accommodate the 630 students for events, including training for competitive sports, and recreational play.

During the recent handover ceremony, General Manager at Carib Cement Yago Castro said the ability to freely play is an essential part of a child’s healthy development. “Every child has the right to play and to be safe. Safety is our number one priority at Carib Cement and keeping children safe is the responsibility of adults,” Castro said.

“I am pleased that our company was able to create a better area for the children to play, train for competitions, and just have fun. We hope that you will be able to do well in school and that those who want to participate in athletics will be able to perform even better because you now have safe place to train. Who knows, maybe the next Usain Bolt or Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce will come from this school,” he added.

Shay Dillon, principal of the Constant Spring Primary and Junior High, was particularly elated, as he said the school will now be able to host its own sports day activities at the school. In the past, venues in surrounding areas were sought to accommodate physical education and sports day activities.

China Harbour Engineering Company also contributed to the school by providing a drainage system.