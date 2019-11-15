Decomposing body of teen found in Clarendon

The body of a female was found in an advanced state of decomposition along the Dawkins Pen main road, Lionel Town, Clarendon on Thursday.

The body has been identified by the police as 19-year-old Shaida McKenzie of Mitchell Town in the parish.

The May Pen Police are that about 10:30 a.m., residents stumbled upon the body and summoned them.

On their arrival, the scene was cordoned and processed.

The body will be removed to the morgue for post mortem.

