Diary of a Ghetto Priest | ‘Moses’ goes to Fort Lauderda

It is really the Lord’s work. I watch our friends and associates at the wheel: pick-ups at Fort Lauderdale Airport, housing at the Scarpati home, then there is prayer and community life.

We have our associates cooking, sharing meals, playing, joking, and laughing. I can’t help but get a mysterious sense of God’s will and His presence! Trust in God – work as though everything depends on you, and pray as though everything depends on Him. It is magnificent!

I participate as much as I can. I go to interviews, and I invite people to our Moses production. The poor need to be cared for in Jamaica and our missions. All sorts of contact is made – with Jamaicans, Filipinos, Hispanics, and Caucasians. The Catholic churches are wonderfully kind to us, and so are other Christian denominations. Then there are service clubs like the Kiwanis and the Rotary Club.

Help us to help the poor – it is the hardest work! Come to our Moses production at Broward College, Omni Auditorium, in Coconut Creek. Visit our website at www.missionariesofthepoor.org/tickets.

The singers, performers, and technical people are busy practising in Jamaica while we are promoting in Fort Lauderdale. What a busy time! The costumes, props, and practice with extras also have to be done. But we stay calm; we pray and we work. It is all in God’s hands.

The tickets are going. Our poor people will be fed, clothed, given housing. All over the world, there are the poor. We have to keep giving for God, for His people. It is His work, and we are His people. Thanks be to God!