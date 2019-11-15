Fishing communities get life jackets from New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy (NFE) has donated 50 life jackets to the fishing villages of Old Harbour Bay in St Catherine; Monymusk, Rocky Point, and Salt River in Clarendon; and River Bay inSt James.

The energy solutions company made the donation as part of its philanthropic outreach in the communities in which it operates its LNG terminals.

The donation, valued at more than J$1.7 million, also cements the company’s long-standing support of the island’s fishing industry.

During the handover at the Old Harbour Bay Fishing Village recently, Anthony Drysdale, business development and liaison officer at the Jamaica Fishermen Co-operative Union Limited, expressed appreciation to NFE for the donation.

“I have no doubt that these life jackets will make a big difference as we at the co-operative continue to promote safety at sea with our fishermen and fisherwomen,” he said.

Leon Prince, a fisherman who benefited from the gift, said, “This is a good thing, man. The sea can get very rough at times, and you never know what can happen. So thank you very, very much for this.” His sentiment was echoed by other fishermen who also received the lifesaving gear.

New Fortress Energy unveiled the historic Floating Storage Regasification Terminal in July, which will supply the 190MW power plant in Old Harbour.

The natural gas company has also purchased equipment to facilitate skills training for unskilled youth at the Old Harbour Community Development Centre; has provided back-to-school financial assistance to more than 1,000 primary-school students, as well as bursaries for fifth- and sixth-form high-school students; and hosts annual Christmas treats and sponsors community events.

Verona Carter, vice-president of public affairs for New Fortress Energy, said: “We are deeply humbled by the show of gratitude from our fisherfolk and proud to be part of the vibrant communities that they represent.

“Our fishermen and fisherwomen are heroes who work tirelessly every day to create an industry that feeds the nation and, by extension, their families, and this is our way of saluting them and saying thanks for what they do.”