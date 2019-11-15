Jamaican Teas named Champion Medium Manufacturing Exporter

The commitment to its founding vision, bolstered by a reiterated resolve, continues to position Jamaican

Teas Limited (JTL) for success.

According to a release from JTL, this most recent achievement – Champion Medium Manufacturing Exporter 2018 – awarded by the Jamaica Manufacturers’ and Exporters’ Association (JMEA) recently, attests to the company’s consistency in growing and developing its brand.

“Jamaican Teas is the leading manufacturer and exporter of teas in the Caribbean. Our Tetley and

Caribbean Dreams brands are well known for their optimum quality and taste. We have always understood that as a small company in a small country, our future depends on our ability to export,” said John Mahfood, chief executive officer and export director.

JTL, through its branded teas and other grocery items, is inspiring generations of consumers locally, regionally and across global markets. Exports, the major driving force, is an important source of income and foreign exchange earnings for the company and its group.

Mahfood attributes the company’s rise as a household brand and annual recognition from prestigious entities such as the JMEA, to the commitment of his dedicated team, from the factory to the board room … as “together we continue to make it possible”.

In 2018, JTL grew export sales to 57 per cent of total revenues, up from 50 per cent in 2016. Overall, the company showed export growth of 24 per cent and local sales by 12 per cent.