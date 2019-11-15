Man charged in relation to fatal Manchester machete attack

Detectives assigned to the Manchester Division have arrested and charged 55-year-old Elvis Sergeant, otherwise called ‘Spider’, with the murder of 38-year-old Jermaine Chin, who was killed in a machete attack on Sunday, October 27 in the parish.

The police report that about 5:45 a.m. Chin, otherwise called ‘Indian’ of Balvenie Heights, Mandeville, Manchester, was standing in the vicinity of Mandeville Plaza when he was attacked by Sergeant and another man with a machete.

He was chopped and stabbed several times.

The police were summoned and Chin was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sergeant was later held during an operation, interviewed and subsequently charged.

A court date is to be set.

