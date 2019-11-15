Man charged in relation to Mountain View Avenue shooting

Twenty-four-year-old Shaquile Lawrence, of Mountain View Avenue in St Andrew, has been charged by the police with the shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police say the charges were laid after investigations implicated Lawrence in the shooting injury of a man during an altercation on Mountain View Avenue in the parish about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 09.

A court date is to be set.

