Man implicated in criminal record fraud case pleads guilty

Horace Anthony Gayle, the records clerk who was charged for breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act by the police’s Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau, yesterday pleaded guilty in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Gayle was arrested on Monday after he was accosted during a sting operation conducted by the bureau accepting 45,000 he had earlier arranged to collect.

The police say the sum represents the remainder of a total of $110.000 he had solicited to produce and deliver a clean criminal record for an applicant.

Gayle pleaded guilty to one count of soliciting and accepting money.

He was remanded for sentencing on Monday, November 25.

